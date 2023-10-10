How to kill “context-switching” and finish your daily to-do list

Distractions and interruptions during work are as common as a Slack message these days. We’ve all been there: a work meeting practically hijacked by non-stop email or message notifications. Or maybe you’re laser-focused on an important piece of content, but your boss “only has time to talk right now.” It has almost gotten to the point where employees are required to be able to do a million things at once. After all, you can find some form of “multitasking” as a desired skill in most job postings.



But is it doing us any good?

At its core, multitasking is essentially context switching—swiftly transitioning between tasks that are often unrelated or loosely connected. It can be prompted by external disruptions like incoming emails or calls or internal interruptions such as a sudden idea or the urge to shift to a different task.

Unsurprisingly, context switching can lead to significantly adverse outcomes.

The negative impacts of context switching

These negative impacts stem from the cognitive expense of transitioning between tasks and disrupting our concentration. Once our focus wavers, even briefly, our brain needs extra time and energy to restore full attention—our “switching cost.” Research from the American Psychological Association reveals a potential 40% decline in productivity due to context switching.

It also can have effects on cognition. Reduced focus can lower work quality, as constant attention shifts prevent full engagement with tasks, resulting in errors, missed deadlines, heightened stress, and reduced overall productivity. It also creates cognitive overload, which stems from the continuous influx of information and stimuli and (inevitably) results in feeling overwhelmed. This often causes “decision fatigue,” where your decision quality deteriorates, potentially leading to procrastination since concentrating on a single task seems impossible.

4 ways to stay on track

While the practice may sound inevitable in today’s disjointed workflows, every professional is capable of combating it. It’s crucial to begin implementing strategies and solutions that minimize interruptions and promote focused work. Luckily, as AI continues to cement its place in everyday work, it has strong potential to be the antidote to context switching if utilized effectively.

Here are a few techniques to help you stay on track:

Prioritize your tasks: Block out 90 minutes in the morning to focus on your most essential task. I call it "Morning Focus." This approach maximizes the likelihood of completing your essential task and sets a positive tone for the rest of your day by minimizing internal distractions.

Cluster similar tasks: Group tasks together to reduce the cognitive strain of transitioning between different types of work. For instance, designate specific times for email checking, administrative duties, and creative projects.

Define boundaries: Set clear boundaries between work and personal life to avoid distractions. This could involve setting distinct work hours, silencing non-work notifications, or establishing a dedicated workspace.

Use AI productivity tools: By leveraging AI tools like timeOS, employees can prepare for important conversations or post-meeting follow-ups without switching tabs. This enables your team to show up as their authentic selves and be fully present throughout the day without worrying about "shallow work" before, during, or after a meeting.

With remote and hybrid work as the new norm, dealing with context switching has become a more significant challenge. When your office can easily become your laundry or living room, interruptions are bound to happen. With today’s disjointed workflows, most of us are now using multiple communication and collaboration tools that can interrupt our focus at any moment. This is where AI can be incredibly useful in omi tting tedious tasks so companies can reach productivity paradise.

Tommy Barav is CEO of timeOS.