How to organize for a move Moving is one of life's biggest stressors, but it doesn't have to be chaos. Follow our step-by-step guide to plan for a smooth and organized move

It’s a universally acknowledged truth that moving is chaos. Studies have consistently ranked the stress of relocating higher than a job interview or even a dental procedure. The sheer volume of tasks, decisions, and deadlines can feel like a tidal wave.

But it doesn't have to be that way. With a clear strategy, you can impose order on the chaos and manage your move with confidence.

Think of this as your strategic plan to trade stress for structure. Breaking the process down into logical, manageable steps helps you take control of your move from start to finish.