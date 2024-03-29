Tech & Innovation

Huawei profits more than doubled as a new smartphone flew off the shelves despite U.S. sanctions

Huawei's Mate 60 Pro smartphone boosted the company's sales in China, but Huawei is now reportedly prioritizing AI chips

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
People looking at Mate 60 smartphones with a Mate 60 sign in the background
People look at the new Mate 60 smartphone at a Huawei flagship store after the company unveiled new products on September 25, 2023 in Beijing, China.
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

Despite taking a hit to its smartphone business under U.S. sanctions, China’s Huawei saw its profits more than double in 2023, boosted by sales of its new smartphone in the country.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Huawei said Friday that its profits increased more than 140% from the same period a year ago to 87 billion yuan, or $12 billion. It reported revenue at $99 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal — a 10% increase from the previous year. Huawei said the profit increase was driven by more sales of consumer electronics, such as its Mate 60 Pro smartphone, which has 5G-like capabilities powered by a Chinese-made chip. It also attributed profit growth to more cloud computing offerings, improved operations, the sale of some businesses, and its automobile solutions business.

Advertisement

Related Content

Apple is losing to Huawei in China. Here's why
China's Huawei is nearing a billion users despite U.S. sanctions

Related Content

Apple is losing to Huawei in China. Here's why
China's Huawei is nearing a billion users despite U.S. sanctions

While overall smartphone sales in China were down 7% year-over-year during the first six weeks of 2024, Huawei has seen a resurgence in the country after releasing its Mate 60 Pro smartphone series. Shipments of Huawei smartphones in China grew 47% year-over-year during the fourth quarter, according to data from Canalys.

Advertisement

Now Huawei is reportedly reprioritizing its chip efforts to focus on manufacturing AI chips, while slowing production of the chips needed to power the smartphones.

Advertisement

“We’ve been through a lot over the past few years,” Ken Hu, Huawei’s rotating chairman, said in a statement. “But through one challenge after another, we’ve managed to grow.”

U.S. restrictions on advanced technology shipments to China from U.S. tech companies — the latest announced in October — and a simmering chip war have made it hard for Chinese tech companies to source the chips they need for AI production. The hit from U.S. export controls is forcing Huawei to look inward. Almost 70% of the company’s revenue last year came from Chinese consumers, The Journal reported.