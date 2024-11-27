Hulu, Disney+, and other streamers are hoping to boost sign-ups with Black Friday deals

Streaming services are diving into the Black Friday discount frenzy, aiming to attract new subscribers and ease the burden of rising subscription costs, which have doubled over the past decade.

In 2023, Black Friday promotions resulted in 6.9 million new streaming sign-ups—a staggering 82% increase compared to the previous year, according to a report from streaming analytics firm Antenna. Paramount+ (PARA) and Hulu (DIS) led the pack, contributing 1.8 million and 1.7 million of those new subscribers, respectively.

This year, several streaming platforms are rolling out steep discounts for their ad-supported plans, with some offering subscriptions as low as $0.99. Here are some of the best Black Friday streaming deals to check out.