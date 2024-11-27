Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Hulu, Disney+, and other streamers are hoping to boost sign-ups with Black Friday deals

Business News

Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, and more are offering Black Friday deals starting at 99 cents

By
Bruce Gil
The streaming services Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Max, and Discovery Plus app soon appear on the screen of a smartphone in Reno, United States, on November 25, 2024.
Streaming services are diving into the Black Friday discount frenzy, aiming to attract new subscribers and ease the burden of rising subscription costs, which have doubled over the past decade.

In 2023, Black Friday promotions resulted in 6.9 million new streaming sign-ups—a staggering 82% increase compared to the previous year, according to a report from streaming analytics firm Antenna. Paramount+ (PARA) and Hulu (DIS) led the pack, contributing 1.8 million and 1.7 million of those new subscribers, respectively.

This year, several streaming platforms are rolling out steep discounts for their ad-supported plans, with some offering subscriptions as low as $0.99. Here are some of the best Black Friday streaming deals to check out.

Hulu — $0.99

Hulu is offering a year of its ad-supported tier for $0.99 a month. Normally, this plan costs $9.99 per month.

Disney+ and Hulu bundle — $2.99

Disney, which owns both streaming platforms, is offering a bundle of Disney+ and Hulu for a year at $2.99 a month. This combination is normally $10.99 a month.

Max — $2.99

Max is offering a limited-time Black Friday deal on its ad-supported plan, available for just $2.99 per month for six months—a significant discount from the regular price of $9.99 per month.

Peacock — $1.99

Peacock is offering customers two options either pay just $1.99 per month for six months or lock in a full-year subscription for only $19.99. Normally, Peacock’s (CMCSA) ad-supported plans are $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

Paramount+ — $2.99

Paramount+ is offering both its ad-supported and ad-free tiers for $2.99 a month for two months. These plans normally start at $7.99 a month.

