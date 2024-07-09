94,000 hybrid Jeep Wranglers are under a recall investigation

In This Story STLA

The U.S. government launched a recall investigation Friday into more than 94,000 Jeep Wranglers citing a potential “loss of motive power” in the vehicles.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation applies to 94,275 Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid SUVs made between 2021 and 2024, it said Friday. The NHTSA is currently looking into the seriousness of the “alleged defect.”

The query comes in response to 68 reports of loss of motive power among drivers.

In 2022, a previous recall was issued for the 63,000 cars of the same model over engine shutdown concerns.

“The complaints noted here contain both post-recall remedy failures and failures in vehicles not included within the scope of [the previous recall,” the NHTSA said.

“The results show the current complaint rate is higher in the out of scope vehicles than it was for vehicles that were later covered by the recall,” it added.

Stellantis, which owns Jeep, did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

More than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wranglers were also recalled in November 2023 because they posed a potential fire risk. Eight of the cars had caught fire while parked or turned off — six of which were being charged when the blazes started. Nobody was reportedly injured in the fires.