Regular shoppers will tell you that IKEA's product selection is vast, but the Swedish retail might have just topped itself with the introduction of a miniature bed designed for smartphones. And users could see rewards for tucking their phone in at night.

The Phone Sleep Collection is a small bed with wooden slats and an embedded NFC chip that logs how long you let your phone 'sleep'. (And yes, you have to assemble the bed yourself. It's IKEA!) Owners who leave their phone undisturbed for seven hours a night for seven nights in a row will earn a shopping voucher that works out to a little over $27.

But here's the disappointing part: the Phone Sleep Collection is only sold in the UAE, with the rewards handed out in United Arab Emirates Dirham.





The beds connect to the IKEA app, letting the company track how long people go screen-free. To get your hands on one, you'll not only have to travel to the UAE, you'll have to spend 700 Dirham, about $204, to be able to purchase the mini-bed.

Memac Ogilvy, the agency that created the Phone Sleep Collection, has previously worked with IKEA on other limited-time products, such as the Vacation in a Box and the "pay with your time" option, which rewarded people for traveling to IKEA stores, with prices shown in both time and cash.

IKEA has a history of sleep-focused products from stores in other countries. In 2021, for example, it opened an insomnia hotline in Belgium. Earlier this year, a number of Canadians got a late night, somewhat suggestive direct message from the retailer: "u up?" Some people who responded were rewarded with a free mattress from the company.