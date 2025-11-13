For a company that sells self-driving cars, Tesla still relies on human endurance. The automaker’s AI boss just told the engineers behind Autopilot, robotaxis, and the Optimus robot to brace for the “hardest year” of their lives in 2026 as the company races to deliver the autonomous future it has been promising for a decade.

Inside Tesla’s AI division, that line landed with the force of a deadline. According to reporting from Business Insider, Ashok Elluswamy, the company’s vice president of AI software, delivered the message at an all-hands spanning the Autopilot and Optimus teams — a meeting that stretched nearly two hours. One attendee described it as a “rallying cry.”

The timelines spelled out on slide decks seem to leave no ambiguity: 2026 is the year Tesla has to turn its decade of autonomy promises into something commercial, scalable, and visible to investors who have heard these claims before.

The pressure is structural, not motivational. CEO Elon Musk has now tied the company’s next era — and his new $1 trillion pay package — to two products that are nowhere near mass deployment: a nationwide robotaxi fleet and a humanoid robot Musk insists could become “the largest product in history.”

On Tesla’s latest earnings call, he pushed the stakes even higher. “We do expect that within the next few months, autonomous taxis in Austin will operate without safety drivers,” Musk said, adding that by year-end, Tesla aims to have those robotaxis running in “approximately eight to 10 major metropolitan areas.” That target would be ambitious for a company already running a fully driverless service; for Tesla, which is still operating supervised pilots, it’s a moonshot.

Wedbush analyst (and longtime Tesla bull) Dan Ives said earlier this year that he estimates “the AI and autonomous opportunity is worth at least $1 trillion alone for Tesla” and that he has never “viewed Tesla simply as a car company” but rather “always viewed Musk and Tesla as a leading disruptive technology global player.” The timelines haven’t yet caught up to those predictions.

Optimus carries its own weight. Production is targeted for late 2026, a timeline Musk acknowledged will “take a while” to ramp because the robot contains “10,000 unique items.” Elluswamy now oversees a larger portion of that program following the departure of Optimus vice president Milan Kovac. Musk said on the latest earnings call that he believes “Optimus could become the largest product in history,” framing the humanoid robot less as a science project and more as Tesla’s eventual center of gravity.

Tesla has promised 1,000 robotaxis on the road by the end of the year. It has promised robotaxis in eight to 10 cities. It has promised industrial-scale deployment of Optimus. It has promised — implicitly, explicitly, and repeatedly — that Tesla should be valued as a real-world AI company first, a carmaker second. Meanwhile, margins have tightened, talent churn has ticked up, and the company has quietly dismantled its in-house Dojo supercomputer team, opting instead to buy the same Nvidia and AMD hardware used across the industry.

All of that puts enormous weight on the people inside the division Musk claims he meets with weekly, often late into Friday nights. If Tesla is going to bridge the distance between aspiration and reality — between a supervised driver-assistance system and a nationwide robotaxi network, between curated robot demos and a million-unit humanoid production goal — 2026 isn’t just a hard year. It’s the year the entire valuation hinges on. And now, next year, Tesla has to outrun its own storyline.