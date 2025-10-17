IKEA’s famously low prices are starting to lose their flat-pack magic, and the proof is on the tag: in the U.S., the Uppland sofa that went for $849 is now $899, and a three-piece oak bedroom set that was $959 is now listed at $1,049 — modest moves that add up to a strategic pivot as recently implemented U.S. tariffs inflate costs, force the retailer to test what “affordable” still means.

The exposure is structural. Only about 15% of IKEA’s U.S. assortment is sourced domestically, leaving most of the line to run the tariff gauntlet, even as the company has insulated some categories — all U.S. kitchen cabinets are sourced locally — to dodge new duties.

The timing likely isn’t coincidental. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on wood (up to 50%), timber, and upholstered furniture, which could affect many IKEA products, went into effect this week and have added friction to the global supply chain that IKEA once gamed better than anyone. Shipping and labor costs haven’t helped, nor has the new normal of geopolitics-as-cost-structure. Even with the retail giant’s scale — 460 stores, 700 million customers, and enough Swedish pine to build a small nation — the company can’t keep absorbing every shock.

Executives have stopped pretending the squeeze is theoretical. Ingka Group, which operates most of the IKEA stores around the world, told The Wall Street Journal that trade barriers make it harder to hold the line on prices, and that some costs will be passed through — carefully, selectively, and with as little fanfare as possible.

“Our ambition is to continue lowering prices. But of course, in the world we live in, sometimes… that becomes very difficult or even impossible at some point,” Ingka retail manager Tolga Öncü told the WSJ. “We have to adapt and pass on parts of the cost increase to the customers.”

For most of the past two years, IKEA tried to cut prices by roughly 10% across many markets to win back inflation-weary shoppers. That gamble bought volume — unit sales rose 3% in fiscal 2025 — but it didn’t buy growth. Global revenue slipped 1% as shipping, labor, and raw-material costs kept climbing. Now, the company that once built its empire on scale and precision is running out of cushion. You can’t discount your way out of a rising cost base forever — and tariffs have turned a slow grind into an immediate bill.

The near-term playbook is mitigation. IKEA is accelerating U.S. production and lining up more domestic suppliers to dull tariff exposure; it has been public about scouring for local mattress and upholstery capacity and about shaving operational costs to preserve its “democratic design” pitch. Its recent purchase of U.S. logistics tech firm Locus hints at how the retailer plans to protect margins: by treating distribution as a design problem. But even that may only soften the landing.

The company has also updated its U.S. customer guidance to be blunt about the basics — prices can change during the year, and past prices won’t be honored — which is a tidy way of telling shoppers to expect more fine-tuning as policy and input costs shift.

What makes IKEA’s adjustment market-relevant is the signaling effect.

For decades, the flat-pack giant has acted as a price anchor across the category; when its tags move, smaller chains lose cover, and consumers feel it in the big-ticket staples that outfit a first apartment or replace a family sofa. Economists have long warned that a meaningful share of tariff costs ultimately reaches the checkout line, and early furniture CPI readings have reflected that pressure — a point underscored by the WSJ’s accounting of category increases and pass-through estimates.

IKEA insists that its core promise — good design at accessible prices — hasn’t changed, but the cost of keeping that promise is rising. The question now isn’t whether some items get marked up, but how much of the policy shock gets absorbed by better sourcing and logistics, and how much lands with shoppers. If even the flat-pack king can’t keep its balance sheet level, consumers may have to assemble a new definition of cheap.