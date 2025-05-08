Japanese tech company Recruit Holdings, which owns Indeed and Glassdoor, says it is slashing approximately 1,300 roles across the career sites to focus on “simplifying hiring” with AI.

Indeed and Recruit Holdings CEO Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba informed employees of both sites of the cuts in an email on Thursday. He said the eliminations will primarily hit U.S.-based staffers working in research and development as well as people and sustainability teams. The executive added that the cuts ultimately "span all functions and several countries.”

Idekoba told staff they would know their “status” within the next hour or during their local working hours. The workforce reduction represents “6% of the HR Technology segment workforce," he said.

In the email, Idekoba added that Glassdoor, a site where workers can review companies, will integrate its operations into Indeed, a job searching site, in order to create a "simpler hiring experience for job seekers and employers.” Bloomberg first reported the news on Thursday.

Idekoba recently took back his role as CEO of Indeed in June. He had served as the company’s CEO and president from 2013 to 2019. In a release announcing Idekoba’s return as CEO, he said, “We’re in a once-in-a-generation moment when technology can really change lives…Hiring is still too slow and too hard, and we’re using AI to make it simpler and more personal — for both job seekers and employers.”

While Idekoba didn’t give a direct reason for the job cuts, he did say in the memo, “AI is changing the world, and we must adapt by ensuring our product delivers truly great experiences for job seekers and employers." He added, "To achieve our company priorities it requires creating a structure and culture to support them.”

Idekoba also told workers that Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong “has decided to leave” after 10 years with the site due to the restructuring and cuts. Sutherland-Wong’s last day will be October 1. Idekoba added that Indeed’s chief people and sustainability officer has “made the personal decision to leave the company,” effective September 1. Recruit Holdings COO and board member Ayano Senaha (Sena) “will step in to lead the team,” Idekoba said.

Last May, Indeed cut its workforce by 1,000 employees, or about 8% of its staff. Those cuts were also focused on U.S.-based roles in its research and development team, among others. In March 2023, the Austin, Texas-based company reduced its staff by 15%.

Recruit Holdings acquired Indeed in 2012 and Glassdoor in 2018.

Rocio Fabbro contributed to this article.

Correction: The 2024 Indeed layoffs occurred in May, not August.