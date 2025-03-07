Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) reports earnings

In This Story IBCP -0.63%

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP-0.63% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes details on the company's financial performance, with total loans amounting to $4.039 billion and total deposits of $4.654 billion as of December 31, 2024.

The report highlights the company's capital adequacy, stating that its capital ratios exceeded minimum requirements for the well-capitalized category as of the end of the fiscal year.

Independent Bank Corporation operates primarily in the commercial banking industry, offering services such as checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, and mortgage lending through its 56 branches in Michigan.

The filing discusses the competitive landscape, noting that the bank faces competition from other financial institutions, fintech companies, and non-bank entities.

The company reported non-performing loans of $6.0 million at the end of the year, with an allowance for credit losses coverage ratio of 989.32%.

Independent Bank Corporation's revenue sources include interest and fees on loans, other interest income, and non-interest income, with interest and fees on loans accounting for 70.7% of total revenue in 2024.

The filing outlines various regulatory requirements and compliance measures, including capital requirements and restrictions on dividends.

The company has not experienced any material cybersecurity breaches but continues to emphasize the importance of cybersecurity risk management.

The report includes forward-looking statements regarding potential risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future financial performance.

