The most independent states, July 4th inflation, and bad car thermometers: Lifestyle news roundup

Around half of Americans can’t afford to take a summer vacation this year thanks to the rising costs of living, according to a new survey.



Advertisement

Fourty-four percent of the 2,500 eligible U.S. voters surveyed by Redfield & Wilton Strategy and Newsweek said they have no travel plans in the next three months. And 53% said they wanted to go on a vacation but couldn’t swing it due to rising prices.

Read More