How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The most independent states, July 4th inflation, and bad car thermometers: Lifestyle news roundup

Lifestyle

Plus, Japanese 7-Elevens are known for their snacks — and they're coming to the U.S.

Plus, Japanese 7-Elevens are known for their snacks — and they’re coming to the U.S.

The 5 most independent states of America — and the 5 least indepedent
Image: rozbyshaka (Getty Images), Jeff Couch (Getty Images), Getty (Getty Images), Screenshot: Toyota USA YouTube, The Wall Street Journal on YouTube, Photo: Halfpoint Images (Getty Images)
The 5 most independent states of America — and the 5 least indepedent

Independence is a core part of the United States of America's identity as a nation.

Independence is a core part of the United States of America’s identity as a nation.
Independence is a core part of the United States of America’s identity as a nation.
Independence is kind of a big deal to Americans — it’s the bedrock of the United States, the reason why it was founded. But which of the 50 states is the most independent?

July 4th food staples are more expensive. Here's how much prices have increased

July 4th food staples are more expensive. Here’s how much prices have increased

The cost of beef has increased by 5.7%, WalletHub found.
The cost of beef has increased by 5.7%, WalletHub found.
Even America’s coveted “Big Day” can’t escape the jab of pesky inflation.

This fourth of July, consumers may need to spend a little more cash on their cookout essentials as they prepare to celebrate with family and friends. That’s because food staples, such as hotdogs and beer, will be pricier, according to data compiled by WalletHub.

Don't trust your car's thermometer. Here's why

Don’t trust your car’s thermometer. Here’s why

No matter where you are in the country right now, it’s hot. From New York City to San Diego, it’s like God has set up a massive hair dryer over the continent. If you happen to be in your car though and you want to know just how hot it is, don’t count on your car’s thermometer being accurate, as The Weather Channel explained.

Japanese 7-Elevens are known for their snacks — and they're coming to the U.S.

Japanese 7-Elevens are known for their snacks — and they’re coming to the U.S.

The convenience store business is experiencing a massive shift in priority right now, and it could soon mean better and more exciting international options for road trip snacks. The traditional model for American 7-Eleven stores has been focused around tobacco products and gasoline, but as both of those markets show downward trend lines, the chain is putting all of its eggs in the food basket. The chain of convenience stores is owned by a Japanese firm, and the future of the brand looks a lot more like the fresh food-heavy stores in Japan than the chips-and-soda stores in America.

Here's when you should jump start your car — and when you shouldn't

Here’s when you should jump start your car — and when you shouldn’t

I have a lot of experience jump starting cars because I’m usually too cheap to buy brand new batteries, and I’m the kind of forgetful that leaves headlights and dome lights on. Please let my lifetime of experience help guide you in your next vehicle breakdown. Jumper cables or a convenient jump box are definitely the kinds of tools you should keep in your arsenal if you’re like me, but they aren’t a magic talisman to ward off vehicle failure conditions. If you’re out driving and your car quits, it doesn’t need a jump.

About half of Americans can't afford a summer vacation

About half of Americans can’t afford a summer vacation

Around half of Americans can’t afford to take a summer vacation this year thanks to the rising costs of living, according to a new survey.

Fourty-four percent of the 2,500 eligible U.S. voters surveyed by Redfield & Wilton Strategy and Newsweek said they have no travel plans in the next three months. And 53% said they wanted to go on a vacation but couldn’t swing it due to rising prices.

