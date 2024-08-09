India’s Elon Musk just doubled his fortune thanks to e-scooters

Bhavish Aggarwal, one of the world’s youngest billionaires who’s been likened to Elon Musk, more than doubled his wealth thanks to a big bet on an electric scooter company, Bloomberg reports.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

The 38-year-old Indian entrepreneur is still worth a fraction of Elon Musk’s wealth. But he added $1.5 billion to his net worth after his company, Ola Electric, went public on Friday — bringing his total wealth to $2.7 billion. 53-year-old Elon Musk’s wealth is over $200 billion. But Musk didn’t become a billionaire until after 40.

Advertisement

Ola Electric raised $733 million in its IPO, making it India’s biggest in two years. The company’s shares rose 20% in post-IPO trading, raising its value to $4.8 billion, CNBC reports. Aggarwal has branded Ola Electric in a similar way to Tesla, as a vertically-integrated company that designs and manufactures its scooters and batteries.

Advertisement

Ola Electric started in 2017 and launched its first actual product in 2021. It’s backed by big investors including Japan’s Softbank. It hasn’t been without its issues: a long wait time for deliveries after initial launch, a toxic workplace culture due to Aggarwal’s outbursts, a series of fire incidents, and a big recall.

Advertisement

More Quartz reads on Bhavish Aggarwal & Ola Electric

🏭 Ola’s new factory will be run entirely by women

🤑 India’s super-rich have never been this young

🏎️ When Bhavish Aggarwal was stumped by an Indian monk who sold his Porsche