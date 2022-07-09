Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (July 9) fled his official residence in the country’s capital, Colombo, as hundreds of thousands of protesters stormed the presidential palace.

“The president has reportedly been moved to a safer location,” the BBC reported.

Visuals of the protesters entering the president’s home flooded social media, some showing them taking selfies inside the seaside facility while many frolicked in a swimming pool.

The protesters, however, remained largely peaceful, playing musical instruments and singing songs.

“Something big was expected today. But it has been peaceful. However, the big question now is, ‘what next?'” a Sri Lankan political observer, who did not want to be identified, told Quartz over a phone call.

Sri Lanka’s economy has collapsed

Reeling under a severe economic crisis over the past many months, Sri Lanka has witnessed large-scale unrest.

Today’s events are a culmination of the buildup. Protesters have been seeking the removal of president Rajapaksa, along with his brothers, former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa. While Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned his post in May, Basil Rajapaksa quit last month.

However, it was too late for the Sri Lankan economy by then.

First, in May, the country defaulted on its external debt. By last week, it had fuel stock to last only a day. On July 5, Mahinda Rajapaksa’s successor, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, declared that the island nation was “bankrupt.”

“…inflation rising to record levels, food prices skyrocketing and government coffers running dry. While the government blamed the pandemic for the debilitating economic situation, experts have said it was caused by political mismanagement and racking up debts with China,” CNBCTV18.com reported.

The government, meanwhile, has been negotiating a deal with the International Monetary Fund to save the economy. Neighbouring India had thrown in a lifeline with essential supplies and funds.

“Till now, India has provided around $3 billion worth of assistance to Sri Lanka, including a $400 million swap and credit lines totalling $1.5 billion,” CNBCTV18 reported.