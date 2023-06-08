So much so that Nigeria has turned down India’s requests to extradite the Sandesara duo. It has said the allegations against them “appeared to be political in nature,” according to a letter published by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

Their various companies extract around 50,000 barrels of crude a day in river Niger’s delta today, under contracts with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum, Bloomberg said. One such unit to be added this year is expected to raise its daily output to above 100,000 barrels.

This is a time Shell, TotalEnergies, and ExxonMobil are trying to pull back from Nigeria, concerned over theft, oil spills, and corruption.

The US-based ExxonMobil is looking for a buyer for its $1.2 billion shallow-water assets in the country as it “remains a challenging place to work in,” Reuters reported in March.

A key difference between the Sandesaras and others is that their group exports crude via the sea. Pipelines, used by others like Shell and ExxonMobil, are vulnerable to theft.

The sea route has helped Sterling consistently perform, Bloomberg reported.

