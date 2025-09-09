8 industrial standards shaping EV manufacturing Standards around safety inspections and smart charging are making electric vehicles safer, smarter, and more accessible for everyone

Car owners are gravitating toward electric vehicles (EVs) due to their sustainability, practicality, and other benefits. To meet this demand, more than 17.3 million EVs were made in 2024, a quarter more than in 2023. However, as production ramps up, manufacturers need to monitor the safety and performance of these units.

EVs are relatively new additions to the market, and it’s important to build consumer trust to attract more spending power toward these products. Ensuring drivers and passengers have a safe experience in the car is key to upholding that trust.

One way to meet those expectations is to ensure electric cars adhere to the proper safety standards. All EVs are already required to meet safety standards similar to those of conventional light-duty cars and trucks. Their overall design and key features — like battery packs — also undergo testing and approval.

Understanding these standards as a consumer can help reassure you. Numerous international bodies — such as the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) — set these guidelines.

Separate national regulatory agencies and industry-specific organizations also provide guidelines. These standards are developed and implemented thoroughly, especially since they still need to comply with local laws.

International terms — such as ISO 6469, IEC 60364, and COM-HPC — can also seem highly technical to the average driver or passenger. However, it’s essential to understand that each one plays a role in EV manufacturing, which directly impacts everyday drivers and society.

Understanding every single one can seem excessive and overwhelming. Learning about the key industrial standards that shape EV manufacturing and consumer experience can give you insight into your potential vehicle.