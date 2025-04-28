5 ways to maintain your EV battery's longevity

You finally hopped on the eco-wagon trend and purchased your first electric vehicle. Now you’ll want to do everything you can to make that battery last as long as possible. While battery prices are dropping and may cost around 19% of the total vehicle cost by 2030, the battery still makes up a significant part of the total cost — about a third — so taking care of it is essential.

Like your cellphone, your EV battery needs careful maintenance to help it last the full expected lifespan. If you look after it, it’s unlikely that you’ll need to replace it within 10 to 20 years, and it’s more likely you’ll trade up for a newer vehicle before that. EV batteries are built to last — they only lose about 1.8% of their capacity yearly, and U.S. law mandates automakers to give buyers an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty on their battery. However, mismanagement of your vehicle and its battery can significantly shorten its lifespan and reduce its performance.

So, how do you ensure your EV’s battery remains pristine and keeps your car rolling along without losing power? Check out these 5 best ways to enjoy long-lasting service.