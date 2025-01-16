Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women

Workplace

The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women

Most industries where women make significantly less than men are in the financial sector

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women
Photo: Carol Yepes (Getty Images)

Women in the U.S. still make a lot less than men.

On average, women working full-time make just 84 cents to every dollar a man earns, according to the Department of Labor (DOL). And those numbers are worse for Black and Hispanic women. In 2023, Black and Hispanic women were denied a whopping $96 billion in wages compared to white men because of these disparities. And, according to the DOL, women need to earn at least one additional degree just to make the equivalent of a man without the same.

Over a lifetime, these losses add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars, threatening women’s financial stability and retirement prospects.

Goat Academy, a financial education community, used DOL data to analyze earnings by men and women to see which industries have the widest pay gaps. It found that many of the largest disparities exist in finance jobs.

“These inequalities are partly due to disparities in hiring, negotiation, and promotion practices, as well as the lingering impact of traditional gender roles,” Goat Academy spokesperson Felix Prehn said. “While some progress has been made, these gaps reveal a persistent issue that limits earning potential for women in the workforce.”

Check out which 10 industries have the largest gender pay gaps.

#10: Machinists

Image for article titled The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women
Photo: Abel Cárdenas (AP)

Machinists have the 10th largest pay gap. Women machinists make an average of $36,639 a year, while men are paid $54,838.

#9: Financial managers

Image for article titled The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women
Photo: andreswd (Getty Images)

Financial managers rank ninth, with men earning $115,793 a year on average and women earning $77,072.

#8: Insurance sales agents

Image for article titled The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women
Photo: Eric Gay (AP)

Insurance sales agents have the eighth-largest gap. Women in the industry earn an average of $50,297, while men make an average of $76,553.

#7: Financial examiners

Image for article titled The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women
Photo: Klaus Ohlenschläger (AP)

Financial examiners came in seventh for largest pay disparities, with men making an average of $96,265 a year, and women taking home $63,210.

#6: Credit counselors and loan officer

Image for article titled The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women
Photo: David Duprey (AP)

Credit counselors and loan officers have the sixth-largest disparity. Men in the industry make an average of $94,848, while women in the field make $62,044.

#5: Personal finance advisors

Image for article titled The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women
Photo: Jacquelyn Martin (AP)

Personal finance advisors came in at the fifth spot. Men average $131,967 a year, while women earn $83,251.

#4: Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Image for article titled The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women
Photo: Kmatta (Getty Images)

Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers rank fourth. Men net an annual salary of $83,353, but women get just $52,229 on average.

#3: Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Image for article titled The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women
Photo: Luis Alvarez (Getty Images)

Cardiovascular technologists and technicians took the third spot. Women take home an average of $51,279 annually compared to men’s $83,642

#2: Financial clerks

Image for article titled The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women
Photo: LiudmylaSupynska (Getty Images)

Financial clerks rank second. Women in the field earn $51,929 a year, while men earn $88,556.

#1: Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Image for article titled The 10 industries with the biggest pay disparities between men and women
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents have the largest pay disparity. Men average $136,388 a year in the industry, while women earn $75,096 for the same work.

