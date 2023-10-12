Infosys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BANGALORE, India (AP) — BANGALORE, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $751 million.

The Bangalore, India-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $4.72 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

