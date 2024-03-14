Best Buy-sold air fryers are being recalled for safety hazards

Over 180,000 Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens sold at Best Buy are being recalled, according to an announcement Thursday from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The agency has received dozens of reports of the ovens overheating, causing the handles to melt or break, and glass in the unit to shatter. At least six units caught fire.

The air fryers, which were made in China, were sold in the U.S. and Canada between November 2021 and November 2023 selling for between $32 and $180, according to the USCPSC. Aside from Best Buy brick-and-mortar stores, the air fryers were sold online at BestBuy.com, eBay, and third-party sellers.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens and visit recallrtr.com/airfryer for instructions on how to submit photos of the recalled unit(s), the model number, purchase receipt, and on the destruction of the unit,” the USCPSC said in a statement Thursday.

“Consumers can receive a refund in the form of a refund check or a Best Buy store credit. A consumer will receive the amount on the purchase receipt, or they will receive the average sales price for the model if no receipt is provided,” the statement continued.



The model numbers being recalled include:

NS-AF34D2

NS-AF5DSS2

NS-AF5MSS2

NS-AF8DBD2

NS-AF10DBK2

NS-AF10DSS2

And if you’re experiencing deja vu right now, you’re not imagining it. A nearly identical recall of Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens happened in 2022 when over 600,000 units were deemed unsafe. It was the exact same problem, with units overheating and even some injuries along with property damage.



The USPSC urges consumers not to return the air fryers and air fryer ovens to Best Buy stores, noting that the retail chain “has contacted all known purchasers directly.” However, it’s not clear what that means. While Best Buy obviously has the ability to reach out to consumers through various contact information provided to the store, these kinds of messages—whether they’re phone calls or emails—can get lost in the shuffle pretty easily.

