Insteel Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $157.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.4 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $649.2 million.

