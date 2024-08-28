Kamala Harris wants a $35 insulin cap. Here's what it costs in the U.S. and 8 other countries

Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels in the body. For the 38 million people in the United States living with diabetes—a condition that affects how their body produces or responds to insulin—access to insulin injections is essential. However, insulin prices in the U.S. are significantly higher than in other countries. Recently, U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris proposed capping out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month for all Americans, extending a benefit that Medicare recipients already receive under the Inflation Reduction Act.



Here is the average list price for a 10ml vial of the most commonly used types of insulin in the United States and in eight other countries, according to a report from the policy think tank RAND corporation.