Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Kamala Harris wants a $35 insulin cap. Here's what it costs in the U.S. and 8 other countries

Business News

Kamala Harris wants a $35 insulin cap. Here's what it costs in the U.S. and 8 other countries

The average list price of insulin in the U.S. is 684% higher than the average price in other countries on this list combined

By
Bruce Gil
A photo of a 10ml vial of insulin.
A photo of a 10ml vial of insulin.
Image: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels in the body. For the 38 million people in the United States living with diabetes—a condition that affects how their body produces or responds to insulin—access to insulin injections is essential. However, insulin prices in the U.S. are significantly higher than in other countries. Recently, U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris proposed capping out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month for all Americans, extending a benefit that Medicare recipients already receive under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Here is the average list price for a 10ml vial of the most commonly used types of insulin in the United States and in eight other countries, according to a report from the policy think tank RAND corporation.

Australia — $19

Image: rarrarorro (Getty Images)
Image: rarrarorro (Getty Images)

The average list price of a10ml vial of insulin in Australia is $19.

France — $22

Image: Photo by Alessandro Grussu (Getty Images)
Image: Photo by Alessandro Grussu (Getty Images)

The average list price of of a10ml vial of insulin in France is $22.

United Kingdom — $23

Image: RistoArnaudov (Getty Images)
Image: RistoArnaudov (Getty Images)

The average list price of a10ml vial of insulin in the United Kingdom is $23.

Italy — $28

Image: lucagavagna (Getty Images)
Image: lucagavagna (Getty Images)

The average list price of a 10ml vial of insulin in Italy is about $28.

Japan — $33

Image: AlxeyPnferov (Getty Images)
Image: AlxeyPnferov (Getty Images)

The average list price of a 10ml vial of insulin in Japan is about $33.

Germany — $33

Image: fhm (Getty Images)
Image: fhm (Getty Images)

The average list price of a 10ml vial of insulin in Germany is also about $33.

Canada — $39

Image: franckreporter (Getty Images)
Image: franckreporter (Getty Images)

The average list price of a 10ml vial of insulin in Canada is $39.

Mexico — $49

Image: John Coletti (Getty Images)
Image: John Coletti (Getty Images)

The average list price of a 10ml vial of insulin in Italy is about $49.

United States — $242

Image: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)
Image: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

The average list price of a 10ml vial of insulin in Italy is about $242 — 684% higher than the average price in other countries on this list combined. RAND notes that after accounting manufacturer rebates the net price patients pay is closer to $58 — which is still 50% higher than the average list price from the other countries on this list.

