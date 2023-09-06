Intapp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $94.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $69.4 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $350.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Intapp expects its per-share earnings to be 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $96 million to $97 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Intapp expects full-year earnings in the range of 20 cents to 24 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $419 million to $423 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTA