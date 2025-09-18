Intel's 8 biggest investors, ranked
After an injection of fresh capital from rival Nvidia, here's a look at who else is backing the crisis-hit chipmaker
Nvidia plans to take a $5 billion stake in rival chipmaker Intel as the two tech companies have agreed to co-develop data center and personal computer chips.
“This historic collaboration tightly couples NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem — a fusion of two world-class platforms. Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.
Intel stock soared 23% on Thursday morning. Nvidia stock rose about 2%.
The injection of fresh capital offers a much-needed lifeline to the crisis-hit chipmaker. Its share price has fallen by more than a third since the end of 2023. The U.S.-based company, once the darling of chip manufacturing, has fallen from glory after years of management mishaps, leaving it late to the AI boom. Its rival AMD has been growing its share of PC and semiconductor chips - Intel's mainstay markets.
Amid the latest flurry of investments, here's a look the investors betting most on the chipmaker's return to grace.
2 / 9
The U.S. Government
Getty Images / Leon Neal
The U.S. Government is now Intel's single largest investor as of August 23, after it acquired a 9.9% stake via a $8.9 billion investment in the company, tied to CHIPS Act funding.
3 / 9
BlackRock, Inc.
Getty Images / Bloomberg
The asset manager is the single-largest institutional holder of Intel stock, owning about 8.4% of its shares as of June 30, valued at $9.86 billion according to current prices. BlackRock has upped its holdings from 7.6% as of January 2021.
4 / 9
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
Getty Images / SOPA Images
The second-largest institutional holder owning about 8.3% of shares, as of June 30, worth around $9.75 billion at current market prices.
5 / 9
State Street Global Advisors, Inc.
Getty Images / Bloomberg
The third-largest institutional holder with around 4.38% of shares, as of June 30, worth about $5.15 billion at current market prices.
6 / 9
Nvidia
VCG/Getty
Nvidia became Intel’s fifth largest shareholder today, after investing $5 billion in the company, acquiring a 4% stake.
7 / 9
UBS Asset Management AG
Getty Images / Roberto Machado Noa
Next is Swiss asset manager UBS with 2.3% of shares as of June 30, equal to around $2.7 billion at current market prices.
8 / 9
Geode Capital Management
Geode Capital Management, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
The Boston-based asset manager closely follows with a 2.1% stake as of June 30, worth $2.47 billion at current market prices.
9 / 9
SoftBank Group
On August 19, SoftBank Group announced an investment of $2 billion, acquiring just under a 2% stake, which makes it Intel’s eighth‐largest shareholder.