Intel's 8 biggest investors, ranked After an injection of fresh capital from rival Nvidia, here's a look at who else is backing the crisis-hit chipmaker

Nvidia plans to take a $5 billion stake in rival chipmaker Intel as the two tech companies have agreed to co-develop data center and personal computer chips.

“This historic collaboration tightly couples NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem — a fusion of two world-class platforms. Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.

Intel stock soared 23% on Thursday morning. Nvidia stock rose about 2%.

The injection of fresh capital offers a much-needed lifeline to the crisis-hit chipmaker. Its share price has fallen by more than a third since the end of 2023. The U.S.-based company, once the darling of chip manufacturing, has fallen from glory after years of management mishaps, leaving it late to the AI boom. Its rival AMD has been growing its share of PC and semiconductor chips - Intel's mainstay markets.

Amid the latest flurry of investments, here's a look the investors betting most on the chipmaker's return to grace.