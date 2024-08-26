Tech & Innovation

Intel wants to stay ahead of activist investors as it struggles against Nvidia

The semiconductor giant has reportedly hired Morgan Stanley and other advisors

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Intel
Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
In This Story
NVDA+1.66%AVGO+0.12%QCOM+0.79%TXN+1.88%INTC+2.40%

Intel INTC+2.40% is bringing in reinforcements as it lags in the artificial intelligence chipmaking race.

Suggested Reading

The 7 safest cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Anthropic's new Claude, Google's coding assistant, and Tencent's 'thinking' AI: This week's AI launches
Skype signs off: How Microsoft's video platform went wrong as others zoomed by
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 7 safest cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Anthropic's new Claude, Google's coding assistant, and Tencent's 'thinking' AI: This week's AI launches
Skype signs off: How Microsoft's video platform went wrong as others zoomed by
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor giant has hired Morgan Stanley and other advisors to help fend off activist investors, CNBC reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. While no sharks have been circling the company just yet, Intel INTC+2.40% is reportedly trying to get ahead of potential interest.

Advertisement

Related Content

AMD is taking on Nvidia and Intel with a new AI computer chip
Intel stock is slipping because China wants to ban Intel chips from its computers

Related Content

AMD is taking on Nvidia and Intel with a new AI computer chip
Intel stock is slipping because China wants to ban Intel chips from its computers

The move comes as Intel, which was once a leading manufacturer of chips, has lost 57% in market value year-to-date, trading at $20.54 at market close Friday. The chipmaker has struggled to keep up with growing AI demand, and the rapid pace of evolution in the chips industry.

Advertisement

That has caused it to fall behind competitors, including Nvidia NVDA+1.66%, whose market capitalization exceeds $3 trillion (compared with Intel’s roughly $88 billion). It has also lagged well behind smaller rivals, such as Advanced Micro Devices AMD+0.16%, Broadcom AVGO+0.12%, Qualcomm QCOM+0.79%, and Texas Instruments TXN+1.88%.

Advertisement

Read more: How activist investor Elliott became the shark that transforms giants like Starbucks and Southwest

Intel missed profit and revenue expectations last quarter. CEO Pat Gelsinger blamed the weaker-than-expected results partly on Intel’s decision to “more quickly ramp” its Core Ultra artificial intelligence CPUs, or core processing units, that can handle AI applications. The chipmaker set third-quarter revenue expectations at between $12.5 billion and $13.5 billion.

Advertisement

As of the end of June, Intel had cash and cash equivalents of $11.3 billion and total liabilities of $32 billion. Last quarter, the chipmaker also dumped its stake in British semiconductor firm Arm Holdings, a move that potentially brought in $147 million as Intel seeks to shed excess costs.

But it’s looking to mount a turnaround. Earlier this month, Intel announced that it would embark on a plan to save $10 billion in 2025. That includes reducing its headcount by roughly 15,000 roles, or 15% of its workforce, as well as suspending its stock dividend and reducing capital expenditures by more than 20%.

Advertisement

Gelsinger said at the time that these were the “most consequential changes” in the company’s history.