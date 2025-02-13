Markets

Intel stock is suddenly on a big run

The chip maker is extending its market rally as the Trump administration's chip push and a possible venture with TSMC

By
Josh Fellman
Image for article titled Intel stock is suddenly on a big run
Photo: Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
Intel (INTC+10.16%) stock extended its rally into a fourth day on Thursday morning, surging more than 8% to trade above $24 per share. The legacy chip maker is now up more than 20% so far this year — compared to a dip of about 1.5% to start 2025 for AI chip maker Nvidia (NVDA+3.32%).

Suggested Reading

Hertz is finally done selling its troublesome Teslas — and the stock falls 10%
Disney is pulling back on trigger warnings for old movies
Palm Beach real estate is so gangbusters that an empty lot just sold for $200 million
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
The stock rally has come amid speculation about increased U.S. government support for the company and a possible collaboration with TSMC (TSM-2.16%), the Taiwan-based chipmaking giant.

Intel stock pops 4% after CEO Pat Gelsinger retires
Intel will get $8.5 billion in CHIPS Act funding to boost plants in 4 states

Investors expect Intel to be a key beneficiary of the Trump administration’s effort to boost U.S. chipmaking capacity, as expressed by Vice President J.D. Vance at the AI summit in Paris, Jefferies (JEF-0.48%) analysts wrote in a note.

“In the absence of an ability to convince TSMC to move its process R&D to the US (which so far has not been successful) we believe the US government needs Intel to try and ensure US leadership in semiconductor manufacturing technology,” Jefferies analysts wrote. That would include cooperation with TSMC.

TSMC may send engineers to Intel’s 3 nanometer/2 nanometer fabrication plant to ensure its viability, according to Baird. This fab could be spun off into a new joint venture run by TSMC that would receive U.S. CHIPS Act funding, the investment bank said in a note.