Intel's AI plans, X's plunging value: The week in tech and innovation

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Chip maker Intel announced its latest ambitions in artificial intelligence: It’s establishing an independent company dedicated to generative AI. The enterprise firm, named Articul8 AI, is being formed in partnership with DigitalBridge Group, a digital-focused asset manager. - Faustine Ngila Read More

Advertisement

Advertisement

In her first job since graduating from college, Eknoor Kaur works at a company where using AI chatbots is not unusual. At first, the software engineer at Pathlight, which makes automation tools, was skeptical. But after a colleague mentioned that ChatGPT helped him work better and faster, she eased into the idea—and today, she doesn’t spend a workday without it. - Michelle Cheng Read More

Advertisement

Advertisement

In late 2023, a leaked memo from the social media platform showed that X valued itself at less than half its initial value—just $19 billion. Around the same time, Fidelity, the mutual fund giant that helped Musk purchase X, marked down the value of its shares in the privately held company even more, putting its value somewhere between $15 and $16 billion. - Laura Bratton Read More



Advertisement

A Texas police department wondered out loud—in a post on X—if it should swap out its old vehicles for Tesla’s Cybertruck this year. - Ananya Bhattacharya Read More

Advertisement

China kicked off the new year with the maiden voyage of its first domestically built large cruise liner. State media outlets hailed the feat as a “major milestone” for the Chinese shipbuilding industry. Less prominently discussed is the fact that the 135,500-metric-ton Adora Magic City is heavily reliant on foreign technology. - Mary Hui Read More

Advertisement

Microsoft has unveiled a new upgrade to its PCs—one that lets you summon its AI chatbot with the literal push of a button. Today the tech giant announced that upcoming Windows keyboards will feature a Copilot key, which calls up access to Microsoft’s AI-powered assistant, starting this month. - Michelle Cheng Read More

Advertisement

Pittsburgh-based tech startup Aurora Innovation announced Friday (Jan. 5) that it will produce its self-driving haul trucks in the thousands by 2027 through its partnership with German auto parts manufacturer Continental. - Laura Bratton Read More

Advertisement

Fighter video game Tekken 8, set to release later this month from game publisher Bandai Namco, plans to offer several color vision options to increase accessibility. One filter that uses horizontal and vertical black and white lines for the two characters on screen has generated buzz for its novel approach, but it’s also getting backlash. - Ananya Bhattacharya Read More

Will Ozempic really take over America? | What's Next for Novo Nordisk? CC Share Subtitles Off

English

Jared Holz, a healthcare sector specialist at Mizuho, tells Quartz his predictions for the future of the weight loss drugmaker