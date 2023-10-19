Make business better.™️
Iridium: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $197.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRDM

