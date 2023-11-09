Tech & Innovation

Is this the beginning of the end of Google’s dominance in search?

The tech giant's market share is being challenged by an increasingly crowded field

By
Grete Suarez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Google‘s search engine is expecting to get a boost from its new LLM called Gemini, its launch rumored to be at the end of this year
Google‘s search engine is expecting to get a boost from its new LLM called Gemini, its launch rumored to be at the end of this year
Photo: ANNEGRET HILSE (Reuters)

Google has been the world’s most popular search engine since its launch in 1997. In October, it was holding a market share of 91.6%, according to web analytics tracker StatCounter. That’s down nearly 80 basis points from a year before, though a relatively small dent considering OpenAI’s ChatGPT was introduced late last year.

Suggested Reading

The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Walmart, Alibaba, and more stocks to watch this week
A Google-backed group is trying to prevent extreme wildfires
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Walmart, Alibaba, and more stocks to watch this week
A Google-backed group is trying to prevent extreme wildfires
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Microsoft Bing’s market share stands at 3.1% in October, also down 48 basis points compared to last year. Russian search engine Yandex is making gains in market share, holding 1.8%. It overtook Yahoo in April this year to take third place in the search market, StatCounter data showed.

Advertisement

Related Content

Google beats third-quarter earnings expectations on AI momentum
Yelp sued Google for pushing its own 'inferior local search'

Related Content

Google beats third-quarter earnings expectations on AI momentum
Yelp sued Google for pushing its own 'inferior local search'

But it’s in web traffic where hints can be found that rivals are gaining ground.

Bing traffic increased 8% in October to 42.7 million visitors, while ChatGPT saw a 4% bump up in traffic to 55 million visitors compared to the previous month—representing 2% of Google’s web traffic, an increase from 1.6% in September.

Advertisement

Google’s chatbot AI Bard gained 2% in web traffic, to 8.7 million visitors, while Google search’s web traffic ticked down 0.4% to 2.8 billion.

Bing App downloads are charging ahead

Google app global downloads are still trending upwards with a 6% increase during October to 11.8 million downloads, according to Sensor Tower data cited in a Bank of America (BofA) analyst note. And the Bing app jumped 41% to 7.3 million. But it’s ChatGPT which is getting the attention—its downloads increased 7% to 17.2 million compared to the previous month. The spike in traffic may be due to schools being back in session, BofA said.

Advertisement

This may all change by the end of this year. Google is expected to launch its highly anticipated new large language model (LLM) Gemini. And as Google integrates more generative artificial intelligence into its search engine, it probably won’t be worried about its competitors anytime soon.