Send us a tip!

Business News

J.Jill: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Thursday reported net income of $15.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The retailer of women's clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $155.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JILL