Jabil: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $155 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were $2.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $8.46 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $818 million, or $6.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.40 to $2.80. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $9 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $9.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBL