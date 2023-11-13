Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Jamie Dimon isn't the only bank exec selling shares

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Jamie Dimon isn't the only bank exec selling shares

But the JPMorgan Chase chief's $1.2 billion in holdings is massive compared with his bank peers

By
Grete Suarez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Photo of bank executive looking straight at the camera
Photo: MARCO BELLO (Reuters)

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon raised eyebrows when he announced his plans to sell $140 million worth of his bank shares starting next year for “financial diversification and tax-planning purposes.” It was a surprise considering he had long held a hardline approach to keeping his bank stocks, a practice dating back to his Travelers’ days, when his former mentor Sandy Weill made management take a “blood oath” not to sell unless they left.

Advertisement

Over his nearly two-decade tenure as CEO, Dimon has amassed a fortune with stock bonuses and his own purchases of the bank’s shares, and currently owns stock valued at around $1.2 billion. But he’s not alone in selling shares.

Here are some other bank executives who have done the same, according to the Financial Times’ analysis. Stock values are based on prices as of Nov. 8.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

James Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley

James Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley

Man smiles at an event
James Gorman will leave his Morgan Stanley CEO post at the start of 2024
Photo: BRENDAN MCDERMID (Reuters)

Current holdings: $77 million

Stock sold since 2006: $77.9 million

Morgan Stanley announced James Gorman will be stepping down, and his successor Ted Pick will take the helm at the start of 2024. Gorman sold $48 million worth of shares this year, making him the biggest seller among executives.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs

Executive smiles at a conference
Photo: MIKE BLAKE (Reuters)

Current holdings: $45.7 million

Stock sold since 2006: $21.9 million

The DJ’ing CEO hasn’t been too happy with recent media caricatures of him, or with a reportedly awkward phone call with his predecessor Lloyd Blankfein complaining about losing $50 million from Goldman Sachs’ lackluster performance. Still, the musical executive hasn’t been shy about offloading his shares throughout the years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup

Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup

Female executive at a conference stage
Photo: Mike Blake (Reuters)

Current holdings: $6.8 million

Stock sold since 2006: $4.6 million

Citi’s CEO hasn’t sold a single share since taking the top job in March 2021, although her shareholdings in the bank she’s in charge of is meager compared to executives at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs. It is true her peers have a decade of tenure ahead of her, so maybe it’s just a matter of time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America

Man in suit on stage at a Reuters event
Photo: BRENDAN MCDERMID (Reuters)

Current holdings: $67.4 million

Stock sold since 2006: $1.9 million

Brian Moynihan hasn’t sold any shares since becoming CEO of Bank of America at the start of 2010.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

Mary Erdoes, head of JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management

Mary Erdoes, head of JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management

Woman in leather jacket on stage
Photo: Denis Balibouse (Reuters)

Current holdings: $81 million

Stock sold since 2006: $63 million

Mary Erdoes, JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief, has held that position since 2009.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Daniel Pinto, president and COO of JPMorgan Chase

Daniel Pinto, president and COO of JPMorgan Chase

Man in suit on stage with a microphone
Photo: TYRONE SIU (Reuters)

Current holdings: $82 million

Stock sold since 2006: $53 million

Daniel Pinto is the rumored successor as CEO, if Dimon doesn’t renew his contract for another five years. He has cashed in $53 million since Dimon became CEO.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

Ted Pick, incoming CEO of Morgan Stanley

Ted Pick, incoming CEO of Morgan Stanley

Man in a studio interview
Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Current holdings: $46 million

Stock sold since 2006: $30 million

The incoming CEO of Morgan Stanley, Ted Pick, has cashed in $30 million, above his former competitors for the top job, Dan Simkowitz and Andy Saperstein, who each have sold $25 million and $19 million of shares, respectively.

Advertisement

9 / 9