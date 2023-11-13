Jamie Dimon isn't the only bank exec selling shares

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon raised eyebrows when he announced his plans to sell $140 million worth of his bank shares starting next year for “financial diversification and tax-planning purposes.” It was a surprise considering he had long held a hardline approach to keeping his bank stocks, a practice dating back to his Travelers’ days, when his former mentor Sandy Weill made management take a “blood oath” not to sell unless they left.

Over his nearly two-decade tenure as CEO, Dimon has amassed a fortune with stock bonuses and his own purchases of the bank’s shares, and currently owns stock valued at around $1.2 billion. But he’s not alone in selling shares.

Here are some other bank executives who have done the same, according to the Financial Times’ analysis. Stock values are based on prices as of Nov. 8.