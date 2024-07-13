Jamie Dimon succession, David Ellison gets Paramount, a CEO's $1 salary: Leadership news roundup

2 / 7
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has held the top spot at the largest U.S. bank by assets for almost two decades, making him the longest-serving CEO on Wall Street today.
Sun Valley’s ‘summer camp for billionaires’ starts today. Elon Musk and Warren Buffett won’t be there
The world’s biggest media and tech moguls have landed in Sun Valley, Idaho for the annual billionaire CEOs’ conference that dates back to the 1980s. But some of the biggest names in business are missing from the guest list this year.
Timothy Springer, a professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Harvard University, became $200 million richer on Monday after Eli Lilly announced it was acquiring a biotech company he founded. News of the deal added to Springer’s already billion dollar net worth.
The co-founders of the Fisker Group, Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker, are taking a pretty sizable pay cut as their electric vehicle startup moves through bankruptcy proceedings.
David Ellison is set to become the next chief executive of Paramount Global, putting him in charge of some of Hollywood’s biggest brands including Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and BET.