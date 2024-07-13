Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Jamie Dimon succession, David Ellison gets Paramount, a CEO's $1 salary: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

Jamie Dimon succession, David Ellison gets Paramount, a CEO's $1 salary: Leadership news roundup

Plus, Eli Lilly’s latest deal added $200 million to a Harvard professor’s billion-dollar fortune

Image for article titled Jamie Dimon succession, David Ellison gets Paramount, a CEO&#39;s $1 salary: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images), Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Mario Tama (Getty Images), Image: Maddie Meyer / Staff (Getty Images), Kevin Winter/GA / Contributor (Getty Images)
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has to retire eventually. Meet 5 executives who might replace him

Jamie Dimon
The 68-year-old banker has served as JPMorgan’s CEO since the end of 2005.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has held the top spot at the largest U.S. bank by assets for almost two decades, making him the longest-serving CEO on Wall Street today.

Sun Valley’s ‘summer camp for billionaires’ starts today. Elon Musk and Warren Buffett won’t be there

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, makes his way to a morning session at the Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference on July 13, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, makes his way to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 13, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

The world’s biggest media and tech moguls have landed in Sun Valley, Idaho for the annual billionaire CEOs’ conference that dates back to the 1980s. But some of the biggest names in business are missing from the guest list this year.

Eli Lilly’s latest deal added $200 million to a Harvard professor’s billion-dollar fortune

Eli Lilly announced Monday that it is acquiring Morphic, a company founded by Harvard professor Timothy Springer, for about $3.2 billion.
Image: Maddie Meyer / Staff (Getty Images)

Timothy Springer, a professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Harvard University, became $200 million richer on Monday after Eli Lilly announced it was acquiring a biotech company he founded. News of the deal added to Springer’s already billion dollar net worth.

Bankrupt EV startup Fisker’s CEO is slashing his pay to $1 to keep the company alive

Fisker Group CEO Henrik Fisker
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

The co-founders of the Fisker Group, Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker, are taking a pretty sizable pay cut as their electric vehicle startup moves through bankruptcy proceedings.

Who is David Ellison? Meet Hollywood’s newest mogul and the next head of Paramount

David Ellison, 41, is set to become the next CEO of Paramount.
Image: Kevin Winter/GA / Contributor (Getty Images)

David Ellison is set to become the next chief executive of Paramount Global, putting him in charge of some of Hollywood’s biggest brands including Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and BET.

