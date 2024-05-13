Everything JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said about the economy this year

The JPMorgan CEO spoke at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney via livestream in March.



He said he wouldn’t take the possibility of a U.S. recession “off the table” just yet. The COVID-19 pandemic has muddled key economic indicators, and Dimon said he takes them with “a grain of salt.”

But the worst case, according to Dimon, would be stagflation — an economic scenario where inflation stays high (or keeps climbing), economic growth slows, and unemployment creeps back up.

When it comes to interest rate cuts — which many analysts had hoped would take place in the first quarter of 2024 — Dimon warned the Federal Reserve to take its time.

“I think they have to be data-dependent,” he said. “If I were them, I would wait. You can always cut it quickly and dramatically. Their credibility is a little bit at stake here. I would even wait past June and let it all sort it out.”

Interest rates have sat at a 23-year-high of between 5.25% and 5.5% since July 2023, following the Federal Reserve’s intensive quantitative tightening campaign to try to bring inflation down to its 2% target. With the inflation reading popping back up to 3.5% in March, a second consecutive hotter-than-expected reading, the central bank has shown little interest in rushing to bring rates down.

The Federal Open Market Committee said earlier this month that it doesn’t expect to bring rates down until inflation shows that it’s moving sustainably toward 2%.

