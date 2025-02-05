Jamie Dimon explains why he didn't run for president

In This Story JPM +0.60%

It turns out the rumors swirling that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was considering a run for president weren’t unfounded.

Tariffs, interest rates, and market volatility: What they mean for your investments in 2025, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English Tariffs, interest rates, and market volatility: What they mean for your investments in 2025, according to a strategist

Dimon told David Novak on the “How Leaders Lead” podcast that he “would never rule it out” but that being a politician doesn’t feel very appealing.

Advertisement

“I tell people, had I run and won, when I was walking into that White House I’d be waving goodbye to my family for four years,” he said. “They’d be saying ‘See ya, Dad.”

Advertisement

“I’m not sure my wife would’ve gone with me there,” he joked.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan on Running for President + His Favorite Leaders

The CEO also said that becoming president “is subjecting your family to some very tough stuff. And some people are prepared for that. I was unprepared for it at the time.”

Advertisement

Dimon added that “unlike some other people, I have this unbelievable job…I’m damn proud of it. I think I add a lot here. I’d be giving it up for kind of a wild goose chase.”

He also said he’s had some health issues and is getting older, so “when you put it together it just didn’t seem like the right thing for me to do.”

Advertisement

Still, he said he could change his mind.

Dimon had previously expressed interest in running in 2018, but decided against it because he didn’t think he could win.

Advertisement

If he were to run, Dimon would likely run as a Democrat, although he has a complicated relationship with the party. He supported Democrats for most of his life, but in 2012 said he was “barely a Democrat.” He didn’t endorse either candidate in the 2024 presidential race, although reports said he was privately supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. He has previously expressed interest in centrist, pro-business candidates and recently praised Elon Musk.