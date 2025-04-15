Tech & Innovation

Google is under fire in Japan

A regulator issued a cease and desist order to Google, finding its practices to be monopolistic

Kevin Williams
Add Japan to the list of places that Google (GOOGL) is finding itself playing defense.

Suggested Reading

Trump tariffs could hurt the car market almost as badly as COVID-19 and the 2008 crisis, S&P warns
Mark Zuckerberg had a 'crazy idea' to make Facebook relevant again
Tourists are ditching America — and it's set to cost the economy billions
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Japan’s Fair Trade Commission issued a cease and desist order to Google on Tuesday, finding its practices to be monopolistic.

Related Content

Google's antitrust loss puts a quarter of its search revenue at stake
What will happen to Google Search? Microsoft’s 1998 antitrust case has clues

The cease and desist is the conclusion of an 18-month investigation into the Alphabet-owned search engine. The report cites Google for its product placement on Android Smartphones, pointing out that the company requires some manufacturers to preinstall Google’s browser and search engine on the home screen.

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission ordered Google to stop preinstalling the Google search engine in Android smartphones, which it said freezes out other search engines.

The report concluded that since July 2020 at the latest, Google has been “preventing search functionality of other General Search Service providers from being implemented on Specified Android Smartphones.”

Google also requires some manufacturers and a mobile-service provider to use its search tool in order to have access to share of revenue generated by ads on Google search, the report said.

Google Japan called the Fair Trade Commission’s decision “regrettable” in a statement released after Tuesday’s ruling.

In the U.S., a judge ruled last year that Google’s search engine illegally exploited its dominance to stifle competition.

University of Maryland Associate Professor of Marketing Bobby Zhou said after the U.S. ruling — which is similar to Japan’s finding — that the best way for Google to fix its problems is to end exclusive agreements with device manufacturers and browsers such as Apple (AAPL) and Firefox to set Google as the default search option.

“Terminating these agreements would allow other search engines to compete more fairly,” Zhou said.

Google has appealed the U.S. decision. There’s no word yet on what its plans are in Japan.