Jeff Bezos turns 61. Here are 13 life and career highlights, from Amazon to Blue Origin

Both Bezos and his then-wife, MacKenzie Scott, left D.E. Shaw and moved to Seattle in July 1994 as part of an endeavor that would later become Amazon. The company officially launched on July 5 of that year out of the Bezos’ garage under the name “Cadabra,” as in “abracadabra.” It was later changed because it sounded too much like “cadaver,” or a dead human body used for research.

The Bezos’ also registered the domain names Awake.com, Browse.com, Bookmall.com, and Relentless.com; the latter still redirects users to Amazon when typed into a browser. Amazon.com was registered in November 1994 after Bezos began researching a new name, finding inspiration in the largest rainforest on the planet, which is now severely threatened by deforestation and climate change.

Amazon, the company, launched its ubiquitous website one year later, becoming an online bookstore that delivered to 45 countries.