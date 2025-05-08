Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, 66, is marrying his longtime girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 55, this weekend in Venice, Italy. The couple has been trying to keep details under wraps, but that's not so easy when you're throwing a star-studded, multi-million dollar, all weekend affair.

Here's everything you need to know.

When and where is Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding MARCO SABADIN / Getty Images The wedding will take place sometime this weekend, with festivities slated to start as early as Thursday.

The main party is scheduled on Saturday at the Arsenale, a 14th-century complex of former shipyards in the city's east, Reuters reported.

It was originally going to be in Cannaregio, a popular tourist area, but was moved because for security concerns and worries about protests.

The new venue is inaccessible by land when certain bridges are raised. It's also the space where the Venice Biennale is held.

How much will Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding cost? It's hard to say exactly how much the Amazon founder — worth more than $220 billion — and his fiancé are spending on the nuptials.

Luca Zaia, the president of the Veneto regional government that comprises Venice, told media he believes it will cost €40 to €48 million euros, about $46.5 to $55.6 million dollars.

Initial reports that it would cost $500 million were dismissed, and some publications have said it will cost around $10 million.

Who is attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding? The wedding will have around 200 guests, according to most estimates. Many of the attendees will be family and friends of the couple, who have a combined seven children from previous relationships.

The New York Times said Oprah Winfrey, Mick Jagger, Jay-Z & Beyoncé, Eva Longoria, Gayle King, and Jewel all might attend. It's also likely that Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Katy Perry, all of whom were at Sanchez's bachelorette party, will attend.

President Donald Trump, who invited Bezos and Sanchez as guests to his inauguration, will not be at the wedding, but the Times is reporting Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are likely guests.

Why are people protesting Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding? ANDREA PATTARO / Getty Images Many Venice locals aren't pleased about the nuptials and have already been protesting it.

Earlier this month, protestors who call themselves part of the "No Space for Bezos" movement said they would stage a series of actions during the weekend of the wedding and threatened to block canals.

The movement has criticized local leaders for "allowing a billionaire oligarch to rent the city for three days."

“Let’s make sure that Venice is not remembered as a postcard venue where Bezos had his wedding but as the city that did not bend to oligarchs,” Na Haby Stella Faye, a protester, told the Times. “We have a chance to disrupt a ten million dollar wedding — let’s do it.”

The group claimed the decision to change venues as a victory for their movement, and said they would be holding their protest elsewhere on Saturday.

The protests come amid mounting dissatisfaction across Europe with over-tourism.

How are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez responding to the protests? While the pair hasn't directly addressed the protest movement, they have announced a series of charitable donations they will make to the city to express their gratitude for hosting their wedding.

The couple provided part of their invitation to ABC News, which reveals they asked guests not to give them gifts.

Instead, the couple said they would be donating on guests' behalf to the UNESCO Venice Office, and to CORILA, a local group that restore's Venice's lagoons, as well as local university for research on how to save the sinking city from falling into the sea.