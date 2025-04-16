Jeff Bezos sold one mansion $63 million after he and Lauren Sanchez moved to a $237 million compound

In This Story AMZN

There’s a new Florida Man in town: Jeff Bezos, who just sold his Washington state mansion and traded it in for a new home in Miami’s “Billionaire Bunker.”

The Amazon (AMZN) founder sold his Seattle-area mansion in Hunts Point last week for $63 million — the most expensive home sale in the state’s history. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom house stretches more than 300 feet across Lake Washington’s waterfront has a dock that supports boats and seaplanes. It also has an elevator, a massive walk-in closet, a secondary kitchen, a rooftop terrace, and a glass walkway that connects the property to a two-story guesthouse.

Bezos purchased the sprawling, 9,420-square-foot waterfront estate in 2019 fresh off his divorce from novelist Mackenzie Scott for $37.5 million from the late art collector Barney A. Ebsworth. According to property records, the new owner is Cayan Investments LLC.

Bezos has been living in Miami with fianceé Lauren Sánchez for the past 18 months. He’s cited the main reasons for the move as closer proximity to family and the shifting presence of his aerospace company, Blue Origin, to Cape Canaveral. (Some more cynical analysts, meanwhile, have pointed to Florida’s tax-friendly policies as a potential draw.)

Now, Bezos and Sánchez live in Indian Creek, Miami’s ultra-exclusive Billionaire Bunker island community, where they’ve amassed a $237 million real estate portfolio spread across three mansions. The most recent addition, purchased in 2024 for $90 million, boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and over 12,000 square feet of living space.

In August 2023, Bezos spent $68 million for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house on the island and, a few months later, the house next door for $79 million. There are reportedly only 40 homes in the 300-acre gated community — and the couple’s neighbors have included Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner.

Bezos had lived in Seattle since he founded Amazon in 1994. In a post announcing his original move from the city, Bezos wrote, “I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.”

Florida, though, now has a larger piece of his portfolio.