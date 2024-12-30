The South Korea plane crash is prompting multiple investigations

In This Story BA +0.27%

A deadly plane crash Sunday killed nearly 179 people in South Korea, an enormous tragedy that led to a week-long period of mourning being declared in the country. As the victims and their families deal with the aftermath, a number of investigations have been launched to help figure out what happened.

The crash took place at at Muan International Airport, near the southern tip of the country, when a Boeing (BA+0.27% ) 737-800 operated by South Korean l0w-cost carrier Jeju Air skidded across the runway before igniting in a giant fireball. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, though Reuters reports that suspected factors include bad weather and a possible bird strike.

“As of now, it is difficult to determine the cause of the accident, and we must wait for the official investigation announcement from the relevant government agencies,” CEO Kim Lee-Bae said in a public apology posted to the company’s website. “Regardless of the cause of the accident, I feel responsible as the CEO. Jeju Air will do everything it can to quickly recover from the accident and support the families of the passengers. We will also do our best to determine the cause of the accident together with the government.”

The Associated Press reports that the South Korean government, still sorting through the wreckage, has ordered the inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft in the country. The model is an older one and not the same as the 737 Max 8 plane that suffered a pair of fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. Jeju Air reports its fleet being 42 planes-strong as of January 2024. According the plane-tracking website Planespotters.net, 36 of its 38 passenger planes are 737-800s.

“The essence of a responsible response would be renovating the aviation safety systems on the whole to prevent recurrences of similar incidents and building a safer Republic of South Korea,” acting South Korean president Choi Sang-mok said, according to the Associated Press.

Additionally, the National Transportation Safety Board announced on X that it is leading a delegation of U.S. investigators to aid in the efforts to determine what caused the crash.

“The NTSB is leading a team of U.S. investigators (NTSB, Boeing and FAA) to assist the Republic of Korea’s Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board (ARAIB) with their investigation,” the agency said.