Air and Space

A GameStop stock winner might get a JetBlue board seat

The meme stock maven has spoken with the airline about joining its board directors

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A JetBlue Airways plane
A JetBlue Airways plane
Photo: Larry MacDougal (AP)
In This Story
JBLU+0.82%GME+4.33%

One of the lucky winners of the GameStop meme stock craze is eyeing a board seat at one of America’s largest airlines. Bloomberg reports that Vladimir Galkin had talks with the carrier about potentially joining its directors, though it downplayed the conversations.

Suggested Reading

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Having Galkin onboard in a more formal capacity would not be surprising. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week, JetBlue said that he and his wife Angelica Galkin had acquired 10% of its stock. The filing said the pair had spent $213 million to do so.

Advertisement

Related Content

JetBlue stock is taking off after Carl Icahn revealed his stake in the company
Spirit Airlines is in trouble after the JetBlue deal was grounded

Related Content

JetBlue stock is taking off after Carl Icahn revealed his stake in the company
Spirit Airlines is in trouble after the JetBlue deal was grounded

Vladimir Galkin told Bloomberg that he had “no idea” regarding whether he wants to join JetBlue’s board. If he were join, he’d have investor company with a pair of directors installed by Carl Icahn, who disclosed his own sizable stake in the airline in February.

Advertisement

Icahn is well known as an activist investor, and when he bought into JetBlue he told regulators that he did it because he considered the airline “undervalued” even after a judge had blocked its proposed merger with Spirit Airlines. Vladimir Galkin, on the other hand, merely told regulators that he thought JetBlue “represents an attractive investment.”

Advertisement

JetBlue did not immediately return a request for comment.