Jimmy Buffett lived a life centered around the water, so it shouldn't come as any surprise that the singer/songwriter, who passed away Sept. 1, 2023, owned more than a few boats. Now, a boat that was once one of the crown jewels of his personal navy is going up for auction.

G3 Auctions, based in Palm Beach, Fla., has listed the luxury cruiser called DoubleYou among its upcoming sales. The boat will hit the auction block on Sept. 4, with bids being accepted for 24 hours.

Would-be nautical wheelers are going to need to have plenty of spending money, though. The minimum bid on the Cheoy Lee 90 Expedition is $1.2 million. And beyond the famous owner, it's the only one of these boats that was styled by the influential designer Tom Fexas.

Buffett did not own the DoubleYou at the time of his death. Under his ownership, it was known as the Continental Drifter II. (It's not clear when Buffett sold the yacht. The current owner has chosen to remain anonymous.)

Initially completed in 1999, the craft was retrofitted in 2020, remaking the salon, bridge, sky lounge, four guest cabins, and the owner's suite.

Up to nine Parrotheads can sail on the DoubleYou. The vessel also has a dining salon (with two large sofas, armchairs, and a big dining table), a galley with upscale appliances and a dinette, and a sky lounge with an L-shaped bar. It's a 90-foot yacht, which requires a four-person crew and has a top speed of 14 knots. And, yes, of course there's a bar.

This is actually the second time the DoubleYou has gone up for sale. It was previously listed for $2.7 million, but failed to find a buyer.