It looks like JPMorgan Chase is going full return-to-office

Tens of thousands of the banking giant's workers are still operating on a hybrid model

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: jetcityimage (Getty Images)
JPMorgan Chase is readying to order all its employees back to the office full-time, saying goodbye to the hybrid model that huge swaths of its workforce currently use.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank with more than 300,000 employees, will make the announcement shortly.

The bank already ordered all managing directors to work from the office five days a week and more than half of all employees are currently in-person full-time. But that still leaves tens of thousands who work under a hybrid, three-days-a-week in-person model.

The move comes as many of the big financial institutions and tech companies have ended remote work. Amazon (AMZN-5.76%) is requiring all corporate employees to be in the office five days a week this year and Goldman Sachs (GS-6.27%) has been in-person five days a week since 2021.

Some of the orders have been met with staff resistance, but bosses have maintained that in-office work is more efficient and productive than remote work.