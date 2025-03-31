KALA BIO Inc. (KALA) reports earnings

In This Story KALA 0.00%

KALA BIO, Inc. has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing details the company's focus on developing KPI-012, a treatment for persistent corneal epithelial defects (PCED), a rare eye condition. KPI-012 is currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial, known as the CHASE trial, which is evaluating its safety and efficacy.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

KALA BIO has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for KPI-012. The company plans to report topline safety and efficacy data from the CHASE trial in the third quarter of 2025.

Advertisement

The filing also outlines KALA BIO's strategy to explore additional indications for KPI-012, including Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency, and to develop KPI-014 for inherited retinal degenerative diseases.

Advertisement

KALA BIO's financial results show significant operating losses, with an accumulated deficit of $667.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The company anticipates the need for substantial additional funding to continue its operations.

Advertisement

The company has entered into several private placements to raise capital, including a $10.8 million Series I Private Placement in December 2024.

KALA BIO relies on third-party manufacturers for the production of KPI-012 and has no plans to establish its own manufacturing facilities.

Advertisement

The filing discusses the company's dependence on the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) funding, which imposes certain compliance obligations and financial conditions.

KALA BIO faces competition from other companies developing treatments for PCED and related conditions, and the filing highlights the importance of obtaining and maintaining patent protection for its product candidates.

Advertisement

The filing also addresses potential risks, including the need for regulatory approvals, the possibility of clinical trial delays, and the challenges of achieving market acceptance for its products.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the KALA BIO Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.