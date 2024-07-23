Kamala Harris is catching up on crypto as she runs against Donald Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t focused much on crypto in her political career, but as crypto has become a political topic in this election year, it seems she’s doing her homework now.

Entrepreneur and Bitcoin enthusiast Mark Cuban stated in an interview with Decrypt that the Harris camp had contacted him with questions about crypto.



“I’m getting multiple questions from her camp about crypto,” he told Decrypt. “So I take that as a good sign.”



“The feedback I’m getting, but certainly not confirmed by the VP, is that she will be far more open to business, [artificial intelligence], crypto and government as a service,” Cuban added.

Trying to compete with Trump

The Harris camp seems to be trying to ensure that the candidate can curry favor with crypto enthusiasts ahead of this November’s election. Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, seems to have a head start in that department. In May, he declared himself a “crypto candidate” at a Mar-a-Lago gala. Later, he announced he would accept donations in Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Solana, and other cryptocurrencies.

Several years ago, Trump denounced Bitcoin as “a scam against the U.S. dollar,” but now he says he is “good” with crypto. Trump is going to speak at the upcoming Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, which is scheduled for July 25-27, which would be the first time a presidential candidate would attend the conference.

Harris is no stranger to the tech industry

On the other hand, the Democrats have traditionally been against crypto. However, in recent months, they have started discussing crypto more publicly, and the Biden camp has even begun accepting crypto donations. Despite this, no strong crypto leader has emerged within the party yet.

Harris’s experience with the tech industry puts her in a good position to talk about crypto. When serving as California attorney general and later as a U.S. senator, she advocated for increased regulation within the tech sector and addressed issues such as misinformation and online sexual harassment on social media platforms. As vice president, Harris was assigned by the Biden administration to concentrate on developing rules and regulations pertaining to artificial intelligence.

The crypto community wants to hear from Harris

After President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, Harris already has solidified her position as the presumptive Democratic nominee. The crypto-based betting platform Polymarket recently endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee for president.



Harris has rarely discussed crypto openly, but now she has a chance to make her views on crypto regulations and policies known. The Digital Chamber, a prominent digital asset trade association, has urged Kamala Harris to support the U.S. cryptocurrency industry if she becomes the Democratic presidential nominee.



If you had invested in Kamala Horris, you would have seen 4,000% growth

A cryptocurrency named Kamala Horris, which was launched a month ago, skyrocketed after Harris announced her nomination. The memecoin jumped 40% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.0265. In just a month, the crypto has seen an insane growth of nearly 4,000%, according to crypto tracking site CoinGecko — meaning if you had invested $100 a month ago, you would have $4,000 now.

