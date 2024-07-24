How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

From Melinda Gates to Reed Hastings, here's what business leaders are saying about Kamala Harris

The leader of the "KHive" even got a nod of approval from Beyoncé herself

By
Rocio Fabbro
Kamala Harris
Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP (Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris exists in the context of all in which she lives and what came before her — at least when it comes to shoring up support from the business world.

Harris is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, just days after President Joe Biden announced that he would drop out of the 2024 election and endorsed Harris to lead the ticket.

Within 24 hours, the Harris campaign raised $81 million, in what her team touted as the largest single-day haul in campaign history. While many of those contributions came from grassroots donors, according to her team, Wall Street Democrats also resumed their regularly scheduled giving — after keeping their wallets firmly shut to pressure Biden to make way for a younger, ostensibly more competitive candidate.

Among the wealthy donors were Centerview’s Blair Effron, Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray, Lazard’s Peter Orszag and Ray McGuire, Paul Weiss’ Brad Karp, Evercore’s Roger Altman, and Avenue Capital CEO Marc Lasry, Semafor reported.

As members of the business world open their wallets to Harris, here is what some of the top business leaders are saying (or singing) about the new name set to top the Democratic ballot.

Alex Soros
Alex Soros.
Photo: Jared Siskin (Getty Images)

Alex Soros, son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, was one of the first to endorse Harris on Sunday in a post on X. Soros, who is the chair of the Open Society Foundations board and a member of the investment committee for Soros Fund Management, said Harris is “the best and most qualified candidate we have.”

It’s time for us all to unite around Kamala Harris and beat Donald Trump. She is the best and most qualified candidate we have. Long live the American Dream! #Harris2024﻿

His father is also a liberal megadonor. His Democracy PAC has already donated $10 million to Future Forward PAC and $5.6 million to American Bridge, both of which help fund progressive candidates, Bloomberg reported.

Melinda French Gates
Melinda French Gates.
Photo: Aurelien Meunier (Getty Images)

Melinda French Gates made a rallying call to voters in a post on X on Tuesday, underscoring the importance of this year’s election for a number of key issues, including reproductive rights and family initiatives.

There is so much riding on the election in November. We need a leader who will stand up for reproductive freedom. A leader who understands that supporting caregivers leads to healthier families and a stronger economy. A leader who knows that when women have their full power in society, we all thrive.

I am supporting Vice President Kamala Harris because she is that leader. She has an inspiring vision for America—and she has the experience to make it a reality. The issues she prioritizes are the ones that matter to voters. She has been crisscrossing the country to make the case for reproductive rights while courts and state legislatures are trying to take them away. She spearheaded legislation to eliminate racial disparities in maternal health care. She is leading on policies to make paid leave, child care, and elder care more affordable for families.

I am proud to support Vice President Harris. During her years in the White House, she has proven that she knows how to lead through crises while pushing for the change we need. I want her fighting for our country for the next four years.﻿

Gates endorsed Biden’s reelection bid late last month, marking the first time the philanthropist has publicly spoken out in support of a presidential candidate.

Roger Altman
Roger Altman.
Photo: Adam Jeffery/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal (Getty Images)

Evercore founder Roger Altman endorsed Harris in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, noting that the influx of donations she received won’t be the deciding factor this election cycle.

Her campaign is going to be very well-financed. I think both candidates are going to have more or less all the funds they need, and it won’t be money that decides this race.

Altman also said that the Biden administration’s track record on the economy has given Harris a good framework for a successful candidacy.

Reed Hastings
Reed Hastings.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings congratulated Harris on X on Tuesday — and followed up his words with a hefty $7 million donation to a pro-Harris SPAC.

Congrats to Kamala Harris — now it is time to win.

In an op-ed in The New York Times earlier this month, Hastings called on Biden to step down and allow a “vigorous Democratic leader” to face off against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Reid Hoffman
Reid Hoffman.
Photo: Kimberly White/Getty Images for WIRED (Getty Images)

Co-founder and executive chairman of LinkedIn Reid Hoffman praised Harris as a strong candidate Sunday, after commending Biden for making the selfless decision to exit the presidential race.

Kamala Harris is the right person at the right time. Donald Trump and JD Vance are promising an agenda that will wreak havoc on the American people. Harris’s background and leadership growing the economy, fighting for bodily autonomy, and protecting our democracy uniquely position her to push back against Trump’s extremism.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

While singer and businesswoman Beyoncé didn’t explicitly endorse Harris, she reportedly gave the vice president permission to use her song “Freedom” with Kendrick Lamar for her campaign.

Harris’s fandom is also sometimes referred to as the “KHive,” a play on Beyoncé’s BeyHive, which according to Know Your Meme was coined by MSNBC correspondent Joy-Ann Reid back in 2017.

