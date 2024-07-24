From Melinda Gates to Reed Hastings, here's what business leaders are saying about Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris exists in the context of all in which she lives and what came before her — at least when it comes to shoring up support from the business world.

Harris is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, just days after President Joe Biden announced that he would drop out of the 2024 election and endorsed Harris to lead the ticket.

Within 24 hours, the Harris campaign raised $81 million, in what her team touted as the largest single-day haul in campaign history. While many of those contributions came from grassroots donors, according to her team, Wall Street Democrats also resumed their regularly scheduled giving — after keeping their wallets firmly shut to pressure Biden to make way for a younger, ostensibly more competitive candidate.

Among the wealthy donors were Centerview’s Blair Effron, Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray, Lazard’s Peter Orszag and Ray McGuire, Paul Weiss’ Brad Karp, Evercore’s Roger Altman, and Avenue Capital CEO Marc Lasry, Semafor reported.

As members of the business world open their wallets to Harris, here is what some of the top business leaders are saying (or singing) about the new name set to top the Democratic ballot.