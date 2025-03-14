Earnings Snapshots

Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
KRT-1.88%

Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT-1.88%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell into a 'correction.' What's that?
Gold rises above $3,000 for the first time as tariffs breed uncertainty
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports net sales of $422.6 million, an increase of 4.2% compared to the previous year, driven by volume growth and product mix changes. The company also noted a 7.4% increase in sales volume.

Suggested Reading

Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell into a 'correction.' What's that?
Gold rises above $3,000 for the first time as tariffs breed uncertainty
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cost of goods sold for the year was $258.3 million, up from $252.6 million in the prior year, with an increase in freight and duty costs contributing to this rise.

Advertisement

Related Content

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Related Content

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Karat Packaging reported a gross profit of $164.3 million, reflecting a gross margin of 38.9%, an improvement from 37.7% in the previous year.

Advertisement

Operating expenses increased to $126.6 million from $111.0 million, primarily due to higher selling expenses and general and administrative costs.

Advertisement

Net income for the year was $30.8 million, a decrease from $33.2 million in the previous year, attributed to higher operating expenses.

The company generated net cash from operating activities of $48.0 million, a decrease from $53.4 million in the prior year.

Advertisement

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $55.3 million, down 6.5% from the previous year, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.1%.

Karat Packaging had a working capital of $114.6 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase from $110.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Advertisement

The company paid out $31.0 million in dividends during the year and announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share payable in February 2025.

Significant strategic initiatives included a shift towards an asset-light model, increasing imports, and expanding the vendor network, which contributed to margin expansion.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Karat Packaging Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.