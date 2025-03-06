Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) reports earnings

In This Story KEYS -1.06%

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS-1.06% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in total revenue to $1,298 million from $1,259 million in the same quarter the previous year. The increase is attributed to higher sales in the Communications Solutions Group, partially offset by a slight decline in the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Net income for the quarter was $169 million, down from $172 million in the previous year. This decrease is primarily due to losses on derivative instruments and higher research and development expenses.

Cash provided by operating activities was $378 million, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $33 million and $74 million, respectively.

Keysight reported a gross margin of 63.1% for the quarter, compared to 64.6% in the previous year, with the decline attributed to an unfavorable mix.

The company identified a lower effective tax rate of 15.3% for the quarter, down from 24.5% in the previous year, due to a lower effective tax rate on foreign earnings.

The filing also details ongoing legal proceedings, including a lawsuit filed by Centripetal Networks alleging patent infringement, which Keysight is actively defending.

Keysight continues to focus on investments in research and development to support growth in key markets such as 5G, high-speed data centers, and defense modernization.

The company maintains a stock repurchase program, with $410 million remaining as of January 31, 2025, and repurchased 448,413 shares for $75 million during the quarter.

Keysight's liquidity position remains strong, with $2,077 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the quarter.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Keysight Technologies Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.