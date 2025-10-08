Nostalgia is boosting revenues at several restaurant chains — and KFC is looking to join the party. The chicken-focused chain has brought back a fan favorite flavor that has been off the menu for decades.

The Original Honey BBQ chicken is back at KFC, following what the company says has been a groundswell of demand for it from customers. First introduced in the late '90s, it reached the level of cult classic when the company made menu changes later on.

Beyond just offering it on the bone-in chicken menu items, the restaurant is offering Original Honey Chicken BBQ sauce on its chicken sandwich and tenders as well. To further incentivize customers, KFC plans to temporarily cut the price of its chicken sandwich to $3.99 and will offer members of its rewards program a series of special pricing through Halloween.

The return of Original Honey BBQ is the latest in a series of returns by KFC. The company brought back its potato wedges and Hot & Spicy Wings to menus nationwide last month.

It's part of a growing trend from fast food restaurants to bring back favorites (and sometimes odd choices from the past). Taco Bell, last year, rolled out the "Decades Menu," which included a series of once-cancelled menu items from the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and 2000s.

McDonald's, meanwhile, caused a stir with the return of the Snack Wrap after a nine-year absence. That proved so popular that some locations of the fast food chain temporarily ran low on lettuce and other toppings. On the day the Snack Wrap returned, Placer.ai reported visits to McDonald's locations were 11.4% higher than the usual average on that day of the week. The traffic surges continued for several days.