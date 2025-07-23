McDonald’s latest menu move isn’t just a nostalgia play — it’s a business booster. Since reintroducing its Snack Wraps nationwide on July 10, the fast-food giant has seen a measurable surge in restaurant traffic and early indications of same-store sales growth, signaling the kind of consumer enthusiasm the company has been craving after a sluggish first half of the year.

According to location analytics from Placer.ai, McDonald’s traffic jumped by double digits on each of the first three days of the Snack Wrap relaunch compared to the year-to-date daily average. On launch day alone, foot traffic spiked 15%, with numbers remaining elevated through the weekend. Evercore ISI now estimates that U.S. same-store sales are up 7% so far in Q3 — encouraging news for a brand coming off its weakest quarterly performance since 2020.

A viral hit with real sales traction The Snack Wrap’s return after a nine-year absence came with high expectations. Franchisees initially pushed to kill the item in 2016, citing labor inefficiencies, but fans never stopped asking for its return. Some locations continued to serve them off-menu until 2020, and consumer petitions — and TikTok tributes — kept the wrap in the public eye.

Now officially back on the permanent menu, the $2.99 wrap comes in two versions: spicy or ranch, each built on the company’s new McCrispy chicken strips, with shredded lettuce, cheese, and sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Ranch leads in popularity so far, with over two-thirds of customers opting for it, compared to 20% for spicy and 12% buying both.

A critical moment for McDonald's The timing of the Snack Wrap’s success couldn’t be more crucial. After reporting its steepest U.S. same-store sales decline in five years in Q1, McDonald’s has been under pressure to turn things around. While the $5 meal deal and a Minecraft movie tie-in provided short-lived marketing wins, they didn’t move the needle in a sustainable way.

And with Q2 earnings on deck August 6, investors will be eager to hear whether the Snack Wrap’s momentum continues. The current quarter’s earnings report won’t include the wrap’s impact, since it launched after the quarter ended, but if the traffic and loyalty trends hold, Q3 could tell a very different story.