Retail

Kohl's cuts 10% of corporate workforce to boost profitability

Kohl's aims to enhance its financial results by reducing its corporate staff by 10%

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
This story incorporates reporting from  Retail TouchPoints, Retail Dive and Fox Business on MSN.com.

Kohl’s Corporation announced a decision to cut 10% of its corporate workforce as part of its strategic effort to improve profitability.

This measure aligns with ongoing adjustments to optimize business operations amid challenging retail environments. The retail giant, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, has been steering through a turbulent market, marked by evolving consumer behaviors and intensified competition.

The workforce reduction comes as part of broader cost-cutting measures, including the recent decision to close 27 stores across the nation. While these store closures aim to streamline operations, the corporate staff reductions specifically target overhead costs, contributing to the company’s overall financial health. By reducing these expenses, Kohl’s anticipates a more sustainable operating model.

Kohl’s, like many retailers, has faced significant challenges over recent years. The retail landscape has shifted dramatically, influenced by digitization and fluctuating economic conditions. These challenges have prompted many retailers to reassess their business models, focusing on efficiency and adaptation. As Kohl’s streamlines its workforce, it seeks to remain competitive by channeling resources into more efficient and profitable operations.

Despite these significant changes, the company has reassured stakeholders about maintaining customer service standards. Kohl’s continues to emphasize its commitment to delivering quality products and engaging in initiatives that enhance customer experience. The retailer is also looking to bolster its e-commerce capabilities, recognizing the primary role of online platforms in today’s retail sector.

This strategic move is part of a larger trend in the retail industry, where companies are recalibrating to navigate persistent economic pressures. Analysts suggest that such workforce adjustments, while difficult, are often necessary for long-term viability. For Kohl’s, the focus will be on balancing cost-reductions with strategic investments that foster business growth and competitive strength.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.